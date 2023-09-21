Thai woman issues warning after naked woman breaks into her house in Krabi to watch TV (video)

A Thai woman issued a warning to residents of Ao Luek district in the southern province of Krabi after a naked woman broke into her house to watch television.

The homeowner, a 47 year old woman named Romla Saiwaree, shared a video of the naked woman with Channel 7 yesterday. In the video, Romla and another man are seen entering her home and finding the naked woman lying on a long bench inside watching television.

When the intruder spotted the house owner, she merely turned back to watching the TV.

Romla told the media that she had locked the house before leaving and did not know how the woman gained access. She checked the door and found the lock had been broken.

Romla said she was shocked to see the naked stranger in her house and decided to ask the neighbours for help. All her belongings were scattered about the floor but nothing was missing. Romla revealed that the woman’s clothes were also on the floor and that she only covered herself with a towel.

One of the neighbours, a 58 year old man named Sorlae Chonlatee, revealed that he had decided to record a video to use as evidence in case any belongings were stolen. Sorlae said the homeowner chased her away, which made the woman angry.

According to Sorlae, the woman refused to leave the house. However, more and more locals gathered at the house and put pressure on her until she finally left. Sorlae added that the woman was not a resident of the community as he had never seen her before.

Romla reported the matter to officers at Ao Luek Police Station, who rushed to arrest the woman. The officers confirmed that the woman was not a resident of the area and may have a mental health problem.

Officers reported that they would try to contact the woman’s relatives to take her home. As of now, there has been no update regarding whether any relatives have come forward to assist her.

Officers warned residents, particularly in the Ao Luek area, to close all entrances to their homes to avoid any unusual intrusion.

