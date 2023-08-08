Thai woman hospitalised after 2 taxi cars hit her in Hong Kong

Photo by Shiqi ZHAO via Unsplash

Two taxis hit a Thai woman travelling in Hong Kong on Sunday, resulting in serious injuries that have left her unconscious and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) yesterday reported that the 31 year old Thai woman was hit by two taxis in front of the Admiralty central business district at about 10.20pm on Sunday. She was knocked unconscious and rushed to the Queen Mary Hospital.

Her identity has not been revealed but the hospital disclosed that she suffered a broken arm and leg and remains unconscious.

Police officers apprehended the two taxi drivers who hit her including a 46 year old man and an 82 year old man. The two were charged with driving dangerously. Police have yet to make public what the specific consequences of their reckless driving.

The 46 year old unnamed driver said that the Thai woman suddenly crossed the road and he could not stop the car in time. A second taxi, driven by the older man, said the same.

The SCMP also reported that another victim, 48 year old Chinese man, had recently become another road accident victim on July 27. He was crossing the road when a minibus crashed directly into him.

The force of the impact caused his body to be propelled to the opposite side of the road, where another minibus struck him again, leading to his death at the scene.

Follow us on :













The SCMP further highlighted road accident statistics in Hong Kong. According to the report, 53 people have been killed in road accidents in the city this year while over 400 people were seriously injured.

Thailand has a similar taxi driver accident problem. Only last month an accident caused by a taxi was reported in the central province of Samut Sakhon in Thailand. A Thai taxi driver was caught on the security camera crashing his car into a Thai man aged in his twenties crossing a four-lane road.