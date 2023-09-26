Thai woman found dead in Chon Buri sea, Russian boyfriend disappears

Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News

A restaurant worker found the dead body of a Thai woman floating in the sea near Koh Larn, an island in Chon Buri province, while her Russian boyfriend was missing.

A worker at the Haad Thian restaurant on Koh Larn reported the discovery to Mueang Pattaya Police Station and the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan rescue team.

He explained that the Thai woman, later identified as 20 year old Narada Daichaisong, had been swimming with a foreign boyfriend, reportedly a 20 year old Russian man, at about 4pm yesterday, September 25.

The worker explained that a speedboat passed the spot where the couple were swimming and stopped. He thought the speedboat had hit them but the speedboat simply continued its journey towards Pattaya Beach. Shortly afterwards, Narada’s body was seen floating in the sea but the worker said he had not seen her foreign boyfriend.

The rescue team managed to recover Narada’s body. She was wearing only a bikini and had a severe cut on her chest and many wounds all over her body. Her right foot and left arm were missing.

The rescuers assumed that Narada had been cut by the propeller of the speedboat.

Russian man missing

Volunteer divers later arrived on the scene to search for the Russian man. They searched for the missing foreigner for more than three hours but the mission was unsuccessful.

Rescuers found the couple’s belongings on the beach, including sandals, mobile phones and a notebook.

After further investigation into their identities, Mueang Pattaya police officers discovered that Narada and her Russian boyfriend had been dating for about a month before the incident. They stayed at a resort on Koh Larn before checking out yesterday. They rented a motorbike from the resort and left in the morning.

Police identified the speedboat driver as a 19 year old man named Thawatchai Chompupuang. Thawatchai claimed he did not realise he had hit people. He said he felt the boat had hit something, causing the engine to die.

Thawatchai said he could not find the cause of the engine failure. He started the boat again and it worked. So he continued on his way.

Thawatchai has been charged with recklessly causing the death of other people. The punishment is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht under Section 291 of the Criminal Code.

