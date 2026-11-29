A 44 year old woman in Songkhla has finally received her first Thai national ID card after spending her life without official identification, leaving her unable to access healthcare and struggling to find work. A DNA test confirming her family ties helped resolve her case.

Siriwan Jindamanee was overcome with emotion when officials in Singhanakhon district presented her with the card. A video of the occasion, reported on November 28, shows her crying and thanking officials for their help.

“I’ve waited 44 years. Today I’m finally Thai,” she said.

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Siriwan’s difficulties began at birth. Her parents separated before she was born, and her mother left her with relatives in Singhanakhon before disappearing, without registering her birth.

The relative who raised Siriwan died when she was nearly 20. She subsequently moved to Phatthalung, where she worked on rubber and oil palm plantations.

Despite being born in Thailand, Siriwan had no documents to prove her nationality. When she became ill, she could not access healthcare through the government system or carry out transactions requiring official identification.

Her lack of documents also affected her livelihood. An employer asked her to leave during inspections targeting undocumented foreign workers, forcing her to look for work elsewhere.

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A breakthrough came in September when a community leader in Sathing Mo subdistrict contacted Singhanakhon Municipality after Siriwan sought help obtaining an ID card.

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Municipal officials began tracing her family and located a relative on her mother’s side. However, the relative had never met Siriwan and did not know her mother had given birth to a child, making it difficult to establish their relationship.

Officials arranged free DNA testing for Siriwan and the relative through a programme helping people without birth registration records establish their family connections.

The results, received in mid-November, confirmed that the two were biologically related.

The relative subsequently signed documents acknowledging their relationship, allowing officials to register Siriwan and issue her first national ID card.

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After years of being unable to prove her identity, Siriwan could finally hold the document she had been seeking for much of her life.