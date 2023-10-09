Snake in the wheels: Thai woman’s car surprise slithers into lottery intrigue

Photo: by Lucia Sáenz, on Flickr

In a rather unexpected and somewhat thrilling turn of events, a Thai woman had a surprising encounter with a 70-centimetre-long green snake that had taken refuge in the engine compartment of her Toyota Fortuner which sparked lottery intrigue in the area. This intriguing incident unfolded at a residence situated in Ang Thong province, creating quite a stir among those who witnessed it.

The initial shock of discovering a snake nestled within the confines of her vehicle was undoubtedly a heart-pounding moment for the woman. As she cautiously approached her white Toyota Fortuner, she noticed the serpent’s head protruding from the front air vent of the car. This unexpected sight sent shivers down her spine.

Upon closer examination, the woman, with a surge of relief, identified the snake as a harmless green tree snake. In terms of size, the snake was relatively modest, measuring about the length of a finger, and spanning approximately 60 to 70 centimetres.

With her composure gradually returning, the woman made a brave decision. She decided to open the car’s bonnet and inspect the engine room more closely to ensure the snake had indeed vacated the premises. Armed with a household insecticide, she carefully sprayed the engine room, targeting the area where the snake had sought refuge.

After allowing a few moments to pass, the woman revisited the engine compartment, this time finding no trace of the green snake. It seemed that the snake had wisely made its escape, vanishing into the surrounding environment, reported Khaosod.

Remarkably, the woman interpreted this unexpected and thrilling visitor as a sign of good luck. Embracing this newfound belief, she decided to use her car’s registration number as a set of lottery numbers for the upcoming lottery drawing scheduled for today.

