Thai woman finds lifeless body of South Korean boyfriend at condo in Pattaya

A Thai woman made the distressing discovery of her South Korean boyfriend hanging from an air conditioner in their shared condominium in Pattaya after he committed suicide.

The woman, 25 year old Nattamon Sarabut, reported the harrowing incident to Meaung Pattaya Police Station at 4am today that her 37 year old South Korean boyfriend, Daesik Kim, took his own life. Upon arrival, the officers found the lifeless body of Kim on the floor.

Nattamon cut the robe used by her boyfriend to hang himself, which was tied to the air-conditioner. She said she cut the robe because could not bear to confront the grim reality of her boyfriend’s body hanging in their shared space.

A chair used by the Korean man was found near his body. No visible traces of struggling or indications of theft were found in the room. Officers found a lighter and many cigarette butts on the balcony.

Nattamon recounted her attempts to contact Kim while she was at work the previous evening. Uncharacteristically, he hadn’t responded, and he also hadn’t arrived to pick her up from work, as he often did. Fearing the worst, she returned home alone and was met with the devastating sight of her boyfriend suspended from the air-conditioner.

Having spent a year together, Nattamon was at a loss to explain the motive behind Kim’s tragic decision. The authorities are currently investigating the case, with Kim’s body undergoing autopsy procedures at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

To shed light on the circumstances leading to the South Korean man’s untimely demise, the security cameras within the condo and its vicinity will be carefully reviewed.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.