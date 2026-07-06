Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend

A Thai woman sought help from a petrol station attendant in Ranong on Saturday, July 4, after being abducted and physically abused by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect remains on the run.

The 34 year old woman drove a grey sedan into a petrol station in Bang Rin subdistrict at about 12.40am and asked an attendant to call the police. She told staff she had been assaulted by her former boyfriend and needed urgent assistance.

Police responded to the scene, where the woman alleged that her ex-boyfriend, 40 year old Nattapong, had threatened to bomb her workplace in Tha Maka district, Kanchanaburi province.

According to her statement, Nattapong demanded she meet him and bring 5,000 baht to ensure the safety of herself and her colleagues. When she arrived, Nattapong threatened her with a firearm and forced her to drive towards Phuket.

The woman told police they stopped at a resort in Ratchaburi, where Nattapong allegeedly assaulted her after they checked in. She said he then forced her back into the vehicle and continued the journey south.

According to the woman, they later stopped at a bus stop outside Waree Banphot Temple in Ranong, where Nattapong allegedly burned her personal documents to prevent her from escaping.

She told police that Nattapong later handed her the car keys and instructed her to continue driving to Phuket. She said she took the opportunity to escape. She left him behind and drove directly to the petrol station to seek help.

Police contacted the woman’s family, who travelled to Ranong to take her home for medical treatment and recovery while officers launched a search for the suspect.

According to the latest police update, Nattapong was reportedly seen boarding a coach outside the temple bound for Phuket. Authorities have not announced any arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Another case involving an abusive act by a former partner was reported in March. In this case, a Thai woman filed a police report after her ex-boyfriend raped her in a public bathroom and circulated explicit footage of the assault on social media.

The victim admitted that she had borrowed 700,000 baht from the man prior to their break-up, and that he had abused her after failing to collect the money.