Lethal liaisons: Alleged Thai cyanide serial killer and accomplices charged in deadly plot

Alleged Thai cyanide serial killer Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is taken to the Criminal Court on April 26. Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The alleged Thai cyanide serial killer and her associates have been officially charged in connection with a series of poisonous murders.

Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, her ex-husband 39 year old Police Lieutenant Colonel Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, and the alleged killer’s 35 year old lawyer Thanicha Aeksuwannawat have also been indicted.

All three, now in the dock, face accusations of attempted murder and colluding to commit theft. In addition, Pol. Lt. Col. Withoon and Thanicha Aeksuwannawat are being held to account for allegedly aiding the alleged Thai cyanide serial killer in evading capture and colluding with her to conceal and dispose of incriminating evidence.

These indictment notices were reportedly delivered by the Criminal Cases Office 5, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The accused have rebuffed the charges placed against them. The prosecutors, however, have made it clear that an anticipate bail petition from the alleged 35 year old Thai cyanide serial killer would be rejected, given that the severity of the allegations levied against her poses a significant risk of her attempting to abscond, reported Bangkok Post.

Sararat, who is currently languishing in the Correctional Institution for Women situated in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok, attended the court proceeding via a video link. Pol. Lt. Col. Withoon and Thanicha also made court appearances. However, they were released on bail for the sum of 100,000 baht each.

Taking forward the case, the court has set the date of October 2 for the comprehensive examination of evidence, necessitating the presence of all suspects and victims.

The chilling investigation into this series of poisoning murders was triggered by Sararat’s arrest on April 25 in relevance to the death of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, who is one of the 15 alleged victims of this poisoning plot.

Siriporn tragically lost her life on the banks of the Mae Klong River in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi while releasing fish as part of a merit-making ceremony on April 14, in the company of Sararat. Cyanide was later discovered in her blood samples.

Throughout the investigation, it was also found that Sararat allegedly stole Siriporn’s designer bags, mobile phones, and lottery tickets, whose total worth was estimated to be 154,630 baht.

As the investigation progressed, more shocking allegations surfaced that Sararat had poisoned 15 people, resulting in the death of 14. Law enforcement offices have stated that she pawned the victims’ belongings and utilised the money generated to cover her ex-husband’s debts.

The police concluded their investigation into the 14 suspicious deaths and one attempted murder case last month and have since then handed over the case files to the prosecutors, who are continuing to scrutinise the other 14 suspected murder incidents.

According to Deputy national police chief Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, Sararat could potentially face over 75 charges.

Follow us on :













These encompass premeditated murder, attempted murder, theft that resulted in death, and forgery across 15 cases spanning from 2015 till now.

These heinous crimes are reported to have occurred in seven provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, and Mukdahan.