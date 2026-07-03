Thai woman claims black magic ritual left stone-like object in vagina

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:34 PM
117 2 minutes read
Thai woman claims black magic ritual left stone-like object in vagina | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: หมอสุนทร กระดูกและข้อ หาดใหญ่

A Thai woman underwent surgery after doctors discovered a large stone-like object in her vagina, years after she claimed an Indonesian black magic practitioner forced an object into her vagina, according to a case shared by a surgeon on June 30.

Sunthorn Srisuwan, a Hat Yai Hospital orthopaedic surgeon, said the 47 year old woman had experienced chronic lower abdominal pain for three years, along with discomfort when urinating and abnormal vaginal discharge.

She initially sought treatment at a provincial hospital, where a CT scan revealed an irregular foreign object measuring about 10 to 12 centimetres in diameter inside her vagina. She was later referred to Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla province.

A Thai woman claimed an Indonesian black magic ritual left a stone-like object in her vagina after doctors removed it during surgery.
Photo via Facebook: หมอสุนทร กระดูกและข้อ หาดใหญ่

A gynaecology team examined the patient and found the object was extremely hard and resembled a large stone. The team then consulted the orthopaedic department to determine the safest way to remove it.

Doctors initially considered breaking the object into smaller pieces and removing it through the vagina. However, after assessing its size, shape and hardness, Sunthorn concluded that the approach would leave fragments behind. He instead recommended open surgery to remove the object intact.

During the operation, the gynaecology team performed a hysterectomy and carefully removed scar tissue to access the object, while the orthopaedic team assisted with its removal.

The object was successfully removed intact after the teams worked together to create enough space to extract it safely.

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A Thai woman claimed an Indonesian black magic ritual left a stone-like object in her vagina after doctors removed it during surgery.
Photo via Facebook: หมอสุนทร กระดูกและข้อ หาดใหญ่

According to Sunthorn, the patient told doctors she had lived in Indonesia several years earlier and claimed an Indonesian practitioner of black magic had forced an object into her vagina. She said she underwent the ritual many years ago but could not remember the details or how it was performed.

After the operation, doctors broke open the stone-like object because CT images appeared to show circular structures inside. Sunthorn said it contained liquid and foul-smelling mud-like material.

A Thai woman claimed an Indonesian black magic ritual left a stone-like object in her vagina after doctors removed it during surgery.
Photo via Facebook: หมอสุนทร กระดูกและข้อ หาดใหญ่

Further examination found green and red spherical acrylic objects measuring about three centimetres in diameter, along with 11 coloured beads measuring about five millimetres each.

Sunthorn said doctors could not determine how the object had been created or why it had developed a hard outer layer despite containing mud-like material and liquid inside.

He added that removing it intact had been the right decision, as breaking it apart inside the body could have left contaminated material and foreign objects behind, increasing the risk of infection.

A Thai woman claimed an Indonesian black magic ritual left a stone-like object in her vagina after doctors removed it during surgery.
Photo via Facebook: หมอสุนทร กระดูกและข้อ หาดใหญ่

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:34 PM
117 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.