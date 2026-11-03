Victim questions free movie ticket compensation after unidentified bite at cinema

A Thai woman, who spent two nights in hospital after being bitten by an unidentified animal at a cinema, questioned the operator’s responsibility after being offered 10 free movie tickets as compensation.

The woman, identified only as Sujitraphon, described the incident in a Facebook post on November 2. She said the bite occurred at about 9.30pm on October 29 while she was watching a film, but did not identify the cinema.

Sujitraphon said she initially felt something brush against her left foot, which she thought was a bag strap, although her bag was on her lap. She moved her foot shortly before feeling a sharp bite.

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After shining a light on the area, she saw a bleeding wound and left the cinema to inform staff. She then went directly to hospital, where a doctor recorded two puncture wounds 0.5 centimetres apart and described them as fang marks.

The medical record reportedly listed the cause as an unknown animal with fangs, such as a centipede or snake. Sujitraphon said her blood test showed signs of infection, leading to her admission for blood checks every six hours.

She said she had to stop working and cancel all her tutoring classes during two nights at the hospital, losing opportunities to earn income.

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On the day of the incident, cinema staff contacted her and said she could submit her medical expenses for compensation. She gathered her receipts and medical certificate, but was later told that the company had no policy of providing monetary compensation.

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Instead, the company offered her 10 movie tickets. Sujitraphon responded sarcastically, saying she had received a movie coupon from the same cinema where she had been bitten by an animal she still could not identify.

She also said the cinema manager had assumed the animal was a rat, but that no serious investigation or search had been conducted.

Sujitraphon questioned whether the movie tickets were an adequate response. She said that even if the animal was a rat, the cinema should take greater responsibility for customer safety and hygiene.

She called on cinema operators to conduct proper checks for animals, share investigation findings with affected customers and introduce appropriate safety measures and compensation.

She also advised other cinema customers to report any bite immediately, request CCTV footage as evidence, photograph the wound and seek medical treatment as soon as possible.

Sujitraphon said she was still waiting to hear from the cinema’s management team, after staff told her the case had already been reported.

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