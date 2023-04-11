Thai woman attempts to commit suicide at a neighbour’s house in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ นสพ.นินจาบางกอก

A Thai woman survived a suicide attempt at a neighbour’s house in Bangkok yesterday.

The homeowner, a 70 year old woman named Kannika, alerted a rescue team after discovering a woman, later identified as 35 year old Bee, cut her own throat in her house in Soi Thoet Thai 21 in the Thon Buri district of Bangkok.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found Bee lying on the floor, bleeding profusely. A kitchen knife, with bloodstains, was found close to her. Officers administered first aid and quickly transported Bee to Taksin Hospital.

Kannika clarified to the rescue team that she didn’t know Bee, as she lived in Ratchaburi and had only come to Bangkok to visit her family. Kannika assumed that Bee might be known to some of her family members since she had come to her house and asked to meet someone who was not present at the time.

Kannika offered Bee a place to wait inside her house while she went upstairs to do some chores and take a shower. However, when Kannika came back downstairs, she discovered that Bee was attempting to harm herself by cutting her throat with a knife. Kannika tried to intervene immediately and take the knife away from her, but Bee persisted and inflicted injuries to her throat.

After witnessing the incident, Kannika hurriedly sought assistance from her neighbours, who then contacted the rescue team.

There is no information available on the reason behind Bee’s suicidal attempt, and there were no conflicts or issues reported between Bee, Kannika, or any of their family members. It is also unclear whether the owner filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

The Department of Mental Health and Chulalongkorn University reported last year that over 1.5 million people in Thailand suffered from depression due to the economic crisis, pandemic, social competition, etc. 4,000 people died from depression, and the condition led over 53,000 others to attempt suicide.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.