Thai woman arrested in murder for hire case after 16 years

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested a Thai woman in Bangkok in a murder for hire case after she evaded arrest for over 16 years.

The body of a Thai woman was found in a canal in Pak Poon sub-district, Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province on July 8, 2008. She bore signs of strangling on her neck and seven stab wounds to her neck, left leg, and chest.

Officers believed she died eight hours before she was discovered. Her bag containing 10,000 baht in cash, a mobile phone and a notebook were found near the scene.

Investigations revealed that the deceased offered informal loans to people in the province and ran a kitty in which many people in the area participated. Officers then discovered that the deceased and a Thai woman named Jamnian had a conflict over the kitty.

A further investigation revealed that the conflict led to the deceased’s murder and that Jamnian was behind it. Jamnian hired a Thai man named Chote for 40,000 baht to kill the victim.

On the day of the incident, Jamnian enticed the victim into meeting her. Subsequently, Chote and Jamnian’s son escorted the victim into a car and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

The two men then disposed of her body in a canal, believing her to be dead. However, the victim regained consciousness and attempted to escape from the canal. Jamnian’s son prevented her from surviving by stabbing her multiple times and tossing her back into the waterway.

After the discovery of the body, police successfully apprehended the three perpetrators. However, they were released on bail and managed to flee. Authorities later apprehended Jamnian’s son in 2023. According to Channel 7, he is facing life imprisonment for his heinous crime.

Follow us on :













Police searched for the other two suspects and arrested Jamnian at her home in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. Officers reported they will be taking Jamnian to the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court for further legal proceedings.