Thai woman and Lao man shot dead at Isaan petrol station

Photo via Facebook/ พร้อมพันธ์ กุลภาข่าวนครพนม

Police are searching for a ruthless gunman who shot dead a Thai woman and Lao man at a petrol station in the Isaan province of Nakhon Panom. Security cameras at the scene where the two victims worked were out of order.

The deaths of the 33 year old Lao man, Prommajak Sisupha, and 50 year old Thai woman, Witchuda Sisuming, were reported to Mueang Nakhon Panom Police Station at 10.15pm on December 29. Their dead bodies were found at the petrol station on Nakhon Panom-Sakon Nakhon Road, or Highway number 22.

The two victims were employed at the petrol station and tragically met a violent end, having been shot in the head and displaying signs of physical assault. Police suspect that the assault occurred before the shooting.

As of now, officers are struggling to identify the assailant due to a dearth of evidence. The absence of bullet shells at the scene and the reported malfunction of security cameras several months before the incident complicate the investigation. The bodies remain at Nakhon Panom Hospital awaiting autopsy.

The motives behind the murder are speculated to involve either adultery or a conflict with a client. As per the police report, Witchuda maintained close relationships with multiple men, including her male colleagues, suggesting that the shooting may have stemmed from jealousy.

Murderer motive mystery

The owner of the petrol station, 61 year old Chatee Mombao, said that the deceased had an issue with one client about a bill. The client asked them to fake the fuel bills to claim more money from his workplace, a district office. They previously provided information about the corruption case to the police.

Chatee admitted that he knew about the broken security cameras several months ago but could not find the time to contact a technician to fix them.

The victims’ colleague, a 48 year old woman named Rungnapa, told Channel 8 that both victims were good people and had never had conflicts with anyone before. She also did not see any suspicious people or customers visiting the petrol station during her day shift.

Rungnapa added that before the shooting, Prommajak sent a picture of five bottles of beer to the gas station employees’ LINE chat group and invited colleagues to drink with him. Prommajak said customers gave him the alcohol but he did not specify who.

Police admitted that they did not have enough evidence to close the case. They believed there was more than one suspect involved in the crime, and that the person must have known the petrol station and its shifts very well.