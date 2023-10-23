Thai village chief killed in wild elephant attack at Surat Thani plantation

Photo: Bangkok Post

A wild elephant, part of a herd that had wandered into an oil palm plantation, fatally attacked a village chief in Tha Chana district, Surat Thani province, Thailand.

The village chief, Samnao Kraiket, suffered severe injuries including a crushed rib cage, broken hip, and head injuries during an attempt to drive the elephants back into the forest. Despite the efforts of fellow villagers, Samnao succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

The elephant attack occurred in Moo 11 village, tambon Khlong Pha when a herd of 9 to 11 wild elephants entered the oil palm plantation at Thap Saming Khla.

The elephants began feeding on the trees, stripping them bare. In response, Samnao led a team of volunteers from four surrounding villages, their mission to push the elephants away from their crops and back into the forest. However, during this operation, Samnao was attacked by a female elephant with a calf.

Despite the tragic loss of their leader, the group of volunteers succeeded in chasing the elephants back into the forest.

Sadly, the injury inflicted upon Samnao proved fatal, and he died during transportation to Tha Chana Hospital reported Bangkok Post.

Locals from the region expressed that the presence of wild elephants in the Tambon Khlong Pha and Tambon Prasong areas of Tha Chana district is not uncommon. Over the years, the elephants have frequently been known to raid crops, with many villagers suffering injuries or even death as a result.

Follow us on :













In a tragic incident, a woman was fatally trampled by a wild elephant in Wang Chan District, Rayong, despite the efforts of wildlife officials. The authorities fired two magazines of bullets but were unable to halt the unexpectedly fast and aggressive charge of the elephant. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.