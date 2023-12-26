Thai Vietjet’s festive fares drop to 24 baht

Photo courtesy of Travel Daily Media

Thai Vietjet has unwrapped a festive treat for travel enthusiasts – the Season’s Greetings promotion.

This airline extravaganza is gifting travellers with special fares starting from just THB 24 (excluding taxes and fees) for a sleigh-full of domestic and international routes. But this offer is only available for booking from December 21 to 25. Pack your bags for a holiday ride, as the travel period spans from February 1 to August 31 next year, excluding public holidays and subject to terms and conditions.

The magical price tags are sprinkled across Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network, encompassing captivating destinations like Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The merriment extends to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to the enchanting landscapes of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

For those with a touch of wanderlust, Thai Vietjet’s international network beckons, spanning from Bangkok to dreamy destinations like Vietnam, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Taipei, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. If you find yourself in the cultural heartland of Chiang Mai, hop on a flight to Osaka and add a pinch of international spice to your holiday season.

You can secure your festive flight via the user-friendly www.vietjetair.com, the mobile app Vietjet Air, or even through the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand – just click on the enticing Booking tab. Travel agencies and booking offices are also in on the holiday cheer, making it even easier for you to snatch up these gift-wrapped bargains. Payment can be made easily via True Money Wallet or international debit/credit cards.

Currently reigning supreme with the top 11 domestic routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet ensures your journey is as seamless as Santa’s gift delivery. The airline offers an array of domestic flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. For those craving cross-regional adventures, hop on a flight from the tropical haven of Phuket to the cultural gems of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, reported Travel Daily Media.

Thai Vietjet is actively expanding its international flight network, weaving a tapestry that connects Thailand with the marvels of Vietnam, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, Taiwan, and other destinations across the Asia-Pacific region.