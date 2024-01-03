Thai vet’s estranged husband links cult and depression to shocking double suicide exit

Photo via ThaiRath

The estranged husband of a Thai vet believes his wife committed suicide with his 12 year old daughter because she suffered from depression and her involvement in a cult that advocated peculiar rituals as a means to attain freedom.

The vet’s employee, 52 year old Thaweesak Boonthawee, found the dead bodies yesterday, January 2, at his employer’s home in the eastern province of Rayong and reported the deaths at Baan Chang Police Station.

Thaweesak explained that his employer, 41 year old Nongluck Muangkhiao, had not visited the veterinary clinic as usual. Concerned, he went to her home and attempted to contact Nongluck from outside. Receiving no response, he entered the house and discovered the lifeless bodies of the veterinarian and her 12 year old daughter, Nichapha Leelart, in a bedroom.

According to the police report, Nongluck and Nichapha were found lying face up on the bed, with Nongluck embracing her daughter. Two pet birds were also discovered dead in their cage. A bottle of cyanide, an empty bowl with cyanide stains, 100,000 baht in cash, and a suicide letter were located on a table near the bed.

“Put us in the same coffin. No funeral ceremony. Just cremation. Hope our deaths bring freedom to the universe.”

Police reported that there was no sign of a theft in the home. The two were believed to have died at least five hours before they were found. It has been confirmed that they died from ingesting cyanide.

Estranged husband

Nongluck’s husband later visited Baan Chang Police Station for questioning. The estranged husband explained that he and Nongluck had been together for over 10 years and shared one daughter. He and his wife did not get a divorce but lived separately.

The husband revealed that his wife began experiencing depression three years ago due to her mother falling seriously ill and subsequently becoming bedridden. Recently, Nongluck joined a cult with peculiar rituals. As per the husband, this cult promotes the idea that followers should relinquish all their money to attain entry into heaven.

The husband believed the deaths were related to the cult’s rituals because of the messages Nongluck left in the letter.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.