Thai tycoon Premchai Karnasuta’s release reignites interest in Black Panther case

Premchai Karnasuta. Photo courtesy of the BBC.

Premchai Karnasuta, a high-profile individual known for his involvement in the infamous Black Panther case, is set to be released from Thong Pha Phum prison today. This news has reignited interest in the case, which once shook the nation, on social media platforms.

Premchai, the primary defendant in the case, is the president and managing director of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited. Born on March 9, 1955, Premchai is the youngest son of Dr Chaiyut Karnasuta and Mrs Pornjit Karnasuta (nee Worawan).

After completing his studies at Chitralada School, Premchai furthered his education in the United States. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Italian-Thai Development was founded by Dr Chaiyut Karnasuta in partnership with the Italian engineer, Giorgio Gieri, on August 15, 1958.

The company, initially registered with a capital of 2 million baht, was established to be led by his eldest son. However, following his untimely death in an accident, Premchai stepped into the role in 1979.

The company was listed on the Thai Stock Exchange in 1994 with a registered capital of 2,500 million baht.

The company, one of the major players in the construction industry, is responsible for significant projects for both the public and private sectors. This includes phase 2 of the double-track railway, the Thai-Chinese railway, the Purple, Orange, and Red Line trains, the Laem Chabang Port phase 3, and the high-speed train connecting three airports, to name a few.

Premchai and his party of four were found setting up camp in a restricted area within Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary on February 4, 2018. Upon inspection, officials found firearms, ammunition, sharp knives, cooking equipment, the carcass of a Kalij pheasant, muntjac deer meat, and the remains of a Black Panther, a protected species in Thailand, reported Sanook.

Premchai and his party were charged with eight counts before his lawyer applied for bail. The case sparked public outrage and widespread admiration for Wichian Shinwong, the head of Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, for his refusal to accept a bribe from Premchai’s group, which had violated the sanctuary’s laws.

The public closely followed the progress of the case, as it involved a conflict between a civil servant and a Thai tycoon. However, on December 8, 2021, the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court sentenced Premchai to two years and 21 months in prison without suspension, concluding the long-standing Black Panther case, which lasted over three years.

