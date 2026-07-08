Thai travel blogger faces backlash for damaging Japan nature

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 4:57 PM
59 1 minute read
Thai travel blogger faces backlash for damaging Japan nature
Photo via No Plan Trip

A Thai travel blogger living in Japan has apologised following backlash from Japanese social media users over a video she filmed inside a protected national park.

The criticism began after the X account @masanews reposted a video featuring the blogger, identified as Nat, accusing her of damaging vegetation by lying on alpine plants on Mount Komagatake in Towada-Hachimantai National Park in Akita Prefecture.

According to the X account, the plants shown in the footage are protected, and visitors are prohibited from entering the area where they grow. The post also shared a Japanese news report stating that park officials regularly patrol the site because some visitors have previously crossed barriers and damaged the vegetation.

The video was originally posted on Nat’s Facebook page and Instagram account under the name No Plan Trip, where she has more than 130,000 Facebook followers and over 22,000 Instagram followers. The footage showed her lying among white flowering plants on the mountainside.

Thai blogger criticised for damaging nature in Japan
Photo via X/ @semboku_tourism

The post prompted criticism from Japanese social media users, with many commenting that Nat, who lives in Japan, should have been aware of local regulations and respected them. Some users also called for authorities to deport her.

Nat later removed the video from her social media accounts and issued an apology in both Thai and Japanese on Tuesday, July 7.

In her statement, she acknowledged her mistake, said she respected the criticism she had received and pledged to exercise greater care when creating photographs and online content in the future.

Related Articles

Nat also said she continues to love Japan and encouraged people to visit the country, describing it as a destination with many beautiful places to explore.

Japanese national park
Photo via X/ @semboku_tourism

Despite the apology, some Thai social media users questioned whether it fully addressed the incident. They argued that the statement focused on posting the video rather than expressing regret for the negative impact on the environment.

Other users also shared an earlier post by Nat in which she encouraged travellers to respect local rules at tourist attractions. In that post, she criticised a foreign visitor for ignoring restrictions to take photographs in a flower field.

Many other Thai online users encouraged Nat. They urged her to learn from the incident and thanked her for promoting travel destinations in Japan.

Latest Thailand News
Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection Business News

Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection

4 minutes ago
Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers Bangkok News

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers

49 minutes ago
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row Phuket News

Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

1 hour ago
Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal

2 hours ago
American drowns in Samut Prakan lake after &#8216;erratic episode&#8217; Thailand News

American drowns in Samut Prakan lake after ‘erratic episode’

3 hours ago
Makkasan police say officers intend to give useful legal info to Laotian driver Bangkok News

Makkasan police say officers intend to give useful legal info to Laotian driver

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 10 to 12) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 10 to 12)

4 hours ago
Another Thai flight attendant admits unknowingly carrying drugs to Australia Thailand News

Another Thai flight attendant admits unknowingly carrying drugs to Australia

5 hours ago
Man charged with rape over Phitsanulok attack on British worker Thailand News

Man charged with rape over Phitsanulok attack on British worker

6 hours ago
Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck Pattaya News

Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck

6 hours ago
Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage Phuket News

Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage

7 hours ago
Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance Krabi News

Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance

7 hours ago
Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist Politics News

Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist

24 hours ago
Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi Thailand News

Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi

24 hours ago
Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion Thailand News

Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion

1 day ago
Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind Central Thailand News

Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind

1 day ago
Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish

1 day ago
SRT apologises after staff lose passenger&#8217;s cat from luggage compartment South Thailand News

SRT apologises after staff lose passenger’s cat from luggage compartment

1 day ago
M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August Transport News

M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August

1 day ago
Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police Bangkok News

Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police

1 day ago
South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear Bangkok News

South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear

1 day ago
Jomtien&#8217;s rubbish problem refuses to go away Pattaya News

Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away

1 day ago
Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship Central Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship

1 day ago
Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient Thailand News

Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient

1 day ago
Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 4:57 PM
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.