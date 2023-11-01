Thai transwoman caught giving handjob to South Korean man on Pattaya Beach

Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews.

Thai netizens called the relevant authorities to take action after a video showing a Thai transwoman giving a handjob to a South Korean man on Pattaya Beach went viral.

The Facebook page, This is Beauty Queen (นางงามนะคะ), posted news of the video it found on Twitter (X) on October 29.

“Just found a video of a Thai transwoman giving a handjob to a South Korean man. Holy sh*t! Lol.”

The video was reportedly posted on a Twitter account, Come, See the Penis (มาดู… V2), and disappeared after being reported by many users. According to a report on Channel 3, the video was recorded by friends of the Thai transwomen.

The video showed a Thai transwoman in a long sleeve shirt giving a handjob to a foreign man in a grey shirt. Thai friends were heard cheering the transwoman. From the comments on the This is Beauty Queen Facebook page, the foreign man urged the group not to film him.

The opinions of Thai netizens were divided. Some thought her behaviour was funny while others thought it damaged the image of Thailand’s popular attraction.

“That South Korean guy likes it so much, hahaha.”

“Not funny at all. It ruined the image of Thailand!”

“I heard he asked not to take video. It clearly shows his face!”

“I feel sorry for him.”

“Where is he? I am in Pattaya now.”

“It is funny to hear her friends cheering her on.”

Different news agencies urged the authorities taking care of Pattaya Beach to conduct a further investigation into the matter and whether it occurred on Pattaya Beach or not. Netizens also demanded officers issue charges and punishment against the transwoman in the video and her friends.

Another drama on Pattaya Beach just occurred two weeks ago when a Thai transwoman was caught on a TikTok video physically assaulting an unidentified foreign man.

The witness later revealed to the media that the altercation between the two parties erupted after the foreigner refused her escort services.

