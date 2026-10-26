Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจจราจร-บก.จร. TFPD

Thai traffic police are ordered to stop wearing balaclavas and other face coverings that conceal their identities while on duty. Officers are also instructed to warn motorists before issuing most traffic fines.

The instructions were issued in a written order yesterday, October 25, by Nithithorn Jintakanon, an Assistant Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, following a direction from Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner Samran Nuanma.

The directive aims to improve transparency and public confidence by ensuring motorists can see officers’ faces and identify them during traffic stops.

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Officers seeking protection from dust or sunlight may wear surgical masks and sunglasses. However, they must remove the equipment when approaching motorists or writing a traffic ticket.

Royal police escorts were excluded from face showing policy
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจจราจร-บก.จร. TFPD

The face-covering restriction does not apply to Royal Initiative Project traffic police or official police escorts for the royal family who travel at speed on expressways and require protection from the wind.

The order also requires traffic police to give warnings before issuing fines, particularly to minors and first-time offenders. Officers must check a motorist’s warning history through the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system before deciding whether to issue a fine.

Four categories of traffic offences are excluded from the warning-first approach: driving against the direction of traffic, running a red light, drink-driving and racing on public roads.

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Traffic police must show face according to new order
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจจราจร-บก.จร. TFPD

The directive also prohibits officers from pressuring, threatening or forcing motorists to pay fines at the roadside. Instead, officers must explain the payment deadline and the lawful methods available.

Soliciting money or any other benefit from motorists is strictly prohibited under the instructions.

The order forms part of measures intended to improve transparency in traffic enforcement and strengthen public confidence in police conduct.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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