Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining

Thai traffic police are ordered to stop wearing balaclavas and other face coverings that conceal their identities while on duty. Officers are also instructed to warn motorists before issuing most traffic fines.

The instructions were issued in a written order yesterday, October 25, by Nithithorn Jintakanon, an Assistant Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, following a direction from Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner Samran Nuanma.

The directive aims to improve transparency and public confidence by ensuring motorists can see officers’ faces and identify them during traffic stops.

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Officers seeking protection from dust or sunlight may wear surgical masks and sunglasses. However, they must remove the equipment when approaching motorists or writing a traffic ticket.

The face-covering restriction does not apply to Royal Initiative Project traffic police or official police escorts for the royal family who travel at speed on expressways and require protection from the wind.

The order also requires traffic police to give warnings before issuing fines, particularly to minors and first-time offenders. Officers must check a motorist’s warning history through the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system before deciding whether to issue a fine.

Four categories of traffic offences are excluded from the warning-first approach: driving against the direction of traffic, running a red light, drink-driving and racing on public roads.

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The directive also prohibits officers from pressuring, threatening or forcing motorists to pay fines at the roadside. Instead, officers must explain the payment deadline and the lawful methods available.

Soliciting money or any other benefit from motorists is strictly prohibited under the instructions.

The order forms part of measures intended to improve transparency in traffic enforcement and strengthen public confidence in police conduct.

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