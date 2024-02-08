Thai Tourist Police enhance Grand Palace facilities ahead of Chinese New Year

Photo of Top TopPublished: 09:08, 08 February 2024| Updated: 09:08, 08 February 2024
66 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a recent endeavour to uplift the image of Thailand’s tourism, the Thai Tourist Police and associated agencies carried out an intensive inspection at the iconic Grand Palace in Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, at 10am on February 7. The operation was part of an initiative to gear up for the arrival of tourists, especially considering the upcoming Chinese New Year.

In a collaborative effort, the police joined hands with the private sector and a representative from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand. The primary objective was to streamline and enhance tourist facilities in the Sanam Luang and Grand Palace areas. This initiative is a reflection of the Thai government’s policy spearheaded by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for the Chinese New Year.

Yesterday, the national media reported that the Thai police had launched designated pick-up and drop-off points for tourists. Additionally, they installed multilingual information signboards at Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace. The move is part of an overarching policy to uplift Thailand’s tourism image and introduce high-quality tourism formats.

The Thai government’s efforts are not just limited to improving the tourism experience. It also aims to ensure public safety and convenience for tourists while cracking down on any form of tourist exploitation, as reported by the Thai national media.

Related news

In response to this policy, Police General Torsak Sukvimol, the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, directed the Thai tourist police to take proactive measures. They are tasked not only to facilitate a seamless tourist experience but also to monitor the safety of tourists’ lives and property, reported The Pattaya News.

The police inspection at the Grand Palace was a part of this initiative to maintain public order and prevent any unlawful activities in the vicinity, as stated by Pol. Gen. Torsak.

Thai Tourist Police enhance Grand Palace facilities ahead of Chinese New Year | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News
Thai Tourist Police enhance Grand Palace facilities ahead of Chinese New Year | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Make sure to add the Grand Palace to your bucket list. If you find yourself in the Pha Nakhon area, explore our guide to things to do around the Grand Palace.

Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

Four year old boy found dead in central Thailand fishpond

Published: 17:59, 07 February 2024

Thai gold market opens with steady prices at 34,700 baht

Published: 17:53, 07 February 2024

DJ Tonhom embraces bar host business on fortune-teller’s advice

Published: 17:46, 07 February 2024

Nakhon Pathom temple hosts grand gilding with world’s tallest nimitta

Published: 17:40, 07 February 2024