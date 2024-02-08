Thai Tourist Police enhance Grand Palace facilities ahead of Chinese New Year

In a recent endeavour to uplift the image of Thailand’s tourism, the Thai Tourist Police and associated agencies carried out an intensive inspection at the iconic Grand Palace in Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, at 10am on February 7. The operation was part of an initiative to gear up for the arrival of tourists, especially considering the upcoming Chinese New Year.

In a collaborative effort, the police joined hands with the private sector and a representative from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand. The primary objective was to streamline and enhance tourist facilities in the Sanam Luang and Grand Palace areas. This initiative is a reflection of the Thai government’s policy spearheaded by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for the Chinese New Year.

Yesterday, the national media reported that the Thai police had launched designated pick-up and drop-off points for tourists. Additionally, they installed multilingual information signboards at Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace. The move is part of an overarching policy to uplift Thailand’s tourism image and introduce high-quality tourism formats.

The Thai government’s efforts are not just limited to improving the tourism experience. It also aims to ensure public safety and convenience for tourists while cracking down on any form of tourist exploitation, as reported by the Thai national media.

In response to this policy, Police General Torsak Sukvimol, the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, directed the Thai tourist police to take proactive measures. They are tasked not only to facilitate a seamless tourist experience but also to monitor the safety of tourists’ lives and property, reported The Pattaya News.

The police inspection at the Grand Palace was a part of this initiative to maintain public order and prevent any unlawful activities in the vicinity, as stated by Pol. Gen. Torsak.

