Social media post prompts investigation into ancient tracks in Udon Thani

Officials are investigating possible dinosaur footprints discovered by a Thai tourist in a forest in Udon Thani after photographs of the rock impressions attracted widespread attention on social media.

Pichai Prathetsena posted a photograph of one of the marks in the Facebook group นี่ตัวอะไร (What Animal Is This?) on Saturday, October 18, asking members whether it resembled a dinosaur footprint.

He said he noticed the impression near a stream while visiting a forest in Udon Thani. The post attracted attention from academics and social media users, with many suggesting the marks could have been left by prehistoric animals and urging him to report the discovery.

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The Department of Mineral Resources subsequently responded in the comments on its official Facebook page, saying it had acknowledged the discovery and would investigate further.

The site was later identified as being inside Phu Hin Chom That–Phu Phrabat National Park in Kut Chap district. Park rangers visited the area on October 19 to measure the impressions and gather information.

According to the rangers, they found three additional footprints nearby. Each measured approximately 34 centimetres wide and 32 centimetres long, with around 80 centimetres between the impressions.

A preliminary assessment suggested the footprints might belong to a carnivorous dinosaur measuring between seven and eight metres in body length. However, specialists must examine the evidence before the identification can be confirmed.

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Pichai told KhaoSod he was excited by the possibility that his discovery could prove to be a significant dinosaur fossil find.

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He explained that he had visited a nearby waterfall with his family. The stream was relatively dry, exposing rocks that would otherwise have been covered by water and allowing him to notice the impression.

Pichai said he did not report the discovery to park rangers at the time because his family was in a hurry to return home. He instead posted the photograph online and did not expect it to attract widespread attention.

After social media users suggested that a newly identified dinosaur species could be named after him, Pichai said he would prefer any name to honour the national park rather than himself.

The footprints’ identity and scientific significance remain unconfirmed pending further investigation.

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