Thai tourism makes big sales on livestream event for Chinese visitors

A livestreaming event on February 1, titled Super World Tour BOSS LIVE, orchestrated by Trip.com Group, headquartered in Shanghai, raked in a jaw-dropping 100 million baht in sales within a single day.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol declared the event a resounding success.

“It was successful. Sales surpassed 100 million baht in a day, with more than 20 million people viewing the livestream session offering Thai tourism deals to Chinese tourists.”

Trip.com, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), orchestrated this spectacle to promote travel among Chinese tourists from the mainland. The extravaganza, a pivotal chapter in the Thailand Trip: A Must for Chinese campaign, unfolded at the luxurious Rosewood Bangkok Hotel, with Trip.com Group’s vice president, Sun Tianxu, steering the livestream.

Sun, a seasoned host with over 100 livestream sessions under her belt in the past three years, planned the event. During the livestream, she unleashed an irresistible array of Thai travel deals, including generous discounts on air tickets, accommodation, and tour packages.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool teased that the momentum would not wane, announcing the next blockbuster livestream to promote Thai tourism products and services. This time, the spotlight will shine on Phuket, another tourist hotspot, on February 28, reported The Nation.

Executives from Trip.com underscored the significance of Thailand as a prime destination. Last year, Bangkok emerged as Southeast Asia’s hottest spot for Chinese tourists, with Phuket and Chiang Mai securing coveted spots among the top 10 destinations.

In related news, a high-level security meeting was convened in Phuket on Thursday, guided by the region’s top police officials and led by the Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Sinlert Sukhum. As per the directive of the Phuket Governor, the meeting aimed to bolster safety measures for tourists in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, occurring from February 10 to 15.

In other news, anticipated to reach a staggering 34.4 billion baht, spending during the Chinese New Year holiday is set to surge, with foreign travellers, primarily from Chinese-speaking nations, contributing 28.4 billion baht. TAT attributes this 29% year-on-year revenue growth, which spans from February 8 to 16, to the visa-free policy for Chinese and Taiwanese tourists.