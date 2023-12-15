Thai tourism boom: 9,000 Chinese flock to Bangkok for game-changing conference

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand played host to a jaw-dropping 9,000 Chinese entrepreneurs, propelling the country into the limelight as the ultimate business and leisure destination.

Amid the glitz and glamour of Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a conference on agricultural products and technology. Chinese agricultural and technology experts, as well as economic professionals, attended the one-day conference on December 8.

The esteemed panel, including TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and military maven General Chotianantpreecha Saphiran, presided over the grand welcome, setting the stage for a conference of epic proportions.

Thapanee stated that with Thailand now granting visa exemption to Chinese tourists, this conference reflects the market’s confidence in the country.

The sheer magnitude of 9,000 participants under one roof not only showcased Thailand’s prowess in hosting colossal business events but also solidified its status as the go-to paradise for Chinese jet-setters.

The conference, focused on agri-products and tech innovations, was the brainchild of Jiang Zhengjun, the mastermind behind Heilongjiang Liangtou Grain Investment Group. This visionary move, lauded by Apinya Pramoj, President of the Thai-Chinese Trade and Asia Economy Association, promises to forge lasting connections between the two economic powerhouses, reported TAT News.

Thailand, riding high on this wave of success, has thrown open its doors even wider. Starting from September 25 until February 29 next year, the kingdom is granting a visa-free ride to Chinese passport holders.

In the first 11 months this year, a whopping 3,130,029 Chinese visitors graced the Thai shores, securing China’s spot as the second-largest source of tourism income, just after Malaysia.

The conference isn’t just a one-off affair, it’s a game-changer for Thailand’s Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is banking on this event to cast a spotlight on the nation’s prowess in hosting large-scale business extravaganzas, promising a ripple effect that will benefit all corners of the country.