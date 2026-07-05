Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses

A Thai man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, July 4, after police received complaints from 150 travellers who alleged they had paid for a pilgrimage tour to Saudi Arabia that never departed, with reported losses exceeding 4 million baht.

Tourist Police and the Department of Tourism investigated after receiving complaints from travellers who had booked a pilgrimage package through a company in Narathiwat province.

Police said the group had booked a 10-night, 11-day trip to Saudi Arabia scheduled to run from July 3 to 13. Each traveller allegedly paid 25,000 baht, while 49 year old Madhasueran Mamu organised the itinerary and coordinated the trip.

The travellers were instructed to meet at Gate 8 on the fourth floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 3. After arriving, they checked with the airline and were informed that no flight booking had been made.

Realising the trip had not been arranged, the group sought assistance from Tourist Police, who helped the travellers file complaints at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.

Police said the case involved 150 alleged victims, with total losses estimated at more than 4 million baht. Officers later arrested Madhasueran at Gate 8 in the airport’s departure terminal.

According to police, Madhasueran organised the tour programme through an unregistered travel company. Investigators alleged the pilgrimage package was offered at a price lower than the actual cost before customers booked the trip.

Matichon reported that Madhasueran admitted the allegation during questioning and said he had been unable to proceed with the tour because of cash flow problems.

Police charged Madhasueran with operating a tourism business without a licence, an offence punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 500,000 baht. He was transferred to investigators at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, representatives from 10 travel agencies filed a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau after being lured into buying 14 million baht worth of fake tour packages to Japan. Over 400 victims have been duped by the scam so far.