THAI to reintroduce 9 domestic routes after closure plan of Thai Smile Airways

Thai Airways (THAI) revealed that the airline is planning to reintroduce nine domestic routes by the end of this year following the closure plan of its subsidiary, Thai Smile Airways.

In February, THAI announced that it would merge with Thai Smile Airways according to its business rehabilitation plan. All 800 Thai Smile Airways staff members would be transferred to work with THAI. Their benefits would be the same and the planes will continue to display the Thai Smile logo.

Following the closure plan, THAI revealed yesterday that the airline is planning to reintroduce nine domestic routes which were previously operated by Thai Smile Airways. The trial operation is to start in October and the full operation is set to kick off in December.

The majority of these flights will be serviced by the Airbus A320 aircraft which will be transferred from Thai Smile Airways, except the Bangkok-Phuket route which will use Boeing 777-200ER.

The nine routes include the routes from Bangkok to Krabi, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Narathiwas, Chaing Mai, Chaing Rai, Haad Yai, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Eight round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok-Phuket route, starting October 1.

Five round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok-Chaing Mai route, starting October 29.

Three round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok Udon Thani route, starting December 1.

Two round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok-Krabi route, starting January 1, 2024.

Four round flights per day will be available for the Bagkok-Khon Kaen route, starting January 1, 2024.

One round flight per day will be available for the Bangkok-Narathiwas route, starting January 1, 2024.

Two round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok-Chaing Rai route, starting January 1, 2024.

Three round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok-Haad Yai route, starting January 1, 2024

Two round flights per day will be available for the Bangkok Ubon Ratchathani route, starting January 1, 2024

All flights from Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok to Phuket International Airport will temporarily be operated by Thai Smile Airways from November 30 to December 1, 2023, before transitioning to THAI.

