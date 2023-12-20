Thai TikToker condemned for encouraging cheating and partner manipulation

Photo via TikTok/ @kru_teesonjeebsaw

Thai netizens condemned a Thai TikToker for encouraging his followers to cheat on their partners and manipulate them for money and other benefits.

The videos which now under fire were created and shared by the TikTok account, ครูตี๋ สอนจีบสาว. which means learning how to flirt with girls with teacher Tee. The TikToker is identified as Tee. He has over 500,000 followers and is famous for his videos giving tips on how to win women’s hearts and how to date women like a pro.

The TikToker recently came under fire after posting videos encouraging people to cheat on their partners and even how to deceive them for money.

The topics he talked about in the videos were how to date multiple women (the right way), what men need to know before cheating, how to date more than one woman and give women no choice, how to prevent women from cheating on you, dating two men at the same time (advanced level), perfect tips for cheating on women, etc.

In one video, Tee insisted to his followers that it was not wrong to swindle money from a rich woman to support another woman.

He said in the video…

“We can get the money from another woman to support and build a family with another woman. It is not wrong at all. The woman who gives us the money is willing to do it and it is good for her. It means we have something good and the rich woman wants something, so it is an exchange. Women who are not so beautiful are willing to use money to get men.”

In another video, Tee also suggested that men gaslight their partners to give them an excuse to have another woman. He recommended choosing women who are not beautiful and inferior to themselves.

Tee also offered a course and consultation to his followers. The video conference consultation cost 5,900 baht, a course for men called Mansome Course cost 4,500 baht and a course for women called Lady Hot cost 5,900 baht.

Social media drama

Netizens who disagreed with Tee commented on his video saying…

“Audiences should have a high level of maturity before watching his video.”

“Your life can be destroyed by listening to him.”

“Great! Could you please write a book? I want it for my wobbly table.”

“Are these the tips your father used with your mother?”

“Thank you for sharing your family’s stories!”

Many Thai social media influencers and TikTokers came forward to criticise Tee’s videos. One beauty blogger, Phavida “Ice” Chitdecha, said the videos gave viewers, especially young people, a bad attitude. She also urged Tee to make socially responsible videos.

A famous family influencer, Niratchaya Karunwongwat, also known as Tuk Little Monster, shared her opinion on Tee’s videos, saying that his toxic videos could cause various problems, especially for a family with children.

Tee’s story drove the hashtag #ครูตี๋สอนจีบหญิง to the top of Thai Twitter last night. However, the Tee’s actions have not yet broken any laws and no victims have complained about his legal action. Tee himself has not issued a statement on the matter.