Thai TikToker allegedly tricks woman and leaves her in debt

Photo via Facebook/ 3PlusNews

A Thai woman is seeking help after she could not contact a charming Thai TikToker who allegedly tricked her into marrying him and later left her to repay 200,000 baht in debt alone.

The Thai woman, identified only as P, sent a letter to a famous host of a news programme on Channel 3, Kanchai Kamnedploy, to ask him to share her story with the public to make her husband, Por, contact her back. The man reportedly blocked P’s contacts and left their home, leaving P to pay the debts alone.

P explained that she first used the TikTok application in 2021 and came across Por’s livestream. Por looked attractive and had an interesting social media profile, so she followed him and later fell in love with him. P said she sent him a message saying “So lovely!” and they continued to talk and build a relationship.

said that Por understood that she was a single mother with two children and told her that he wanted to start a family with her. She made an instalment payment on a Honda City sedan for Por and paid the 15,000 baht deposit. She then sold gold necklaces and borrowed 120,000 baht for Por to open a car spare part store.

P caught Por secretly talking to a woman called Kai online. Por claimed that Kai was his relative who was renting a room next door to them. P later found out that Kai was Por’s ex-girlfriend.

P wanted to break up with Por, but she convinced her to stay and they signed a marriage certificate in February. This did not fix their relationship as P discovered more and more conversations between Por and other women.

P said she always forgave Por and even gave him an extra 60,000 baht to support his business. When P lost her job and money, Por began to distance herself from P and disappeared from her rented room. Por returned the car to her, but it was still under the payment plan that she had to pay alone.

P wanted Por to contact her again, help her pay the debt and divorce her.

Another side of the story

Por denied all allegations, insisting with Channel 3 that he did not deceive P and truly loved her throughout their two years of relationship. For all of the money that P mentioned, Por said they spent it together, and it was not all his fault.

Por said that he asked P to change the name of the owner of the sedan to his name because he paid the monthly instalment and wanted to get the car, but P refused. He decided to buy a new car and gave the old one back to P. He was willing to help P pay the debt. He added that he tried to divorce P several times, but P refused.

Channel 3 did not report whether the two were able to reach an agreement or not.