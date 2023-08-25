Parking dispute: Thai TikTok user exposes obstructive neighbour

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A Thai TikTok user exposed an ongoing feud over a neighbour blocking access to his home, even during emergencies. The parking dispute situation has escalated to such a point that even when his sick mother needed to visit the doctor, they had to wait for the neighbour to move their car.

The TikTok user, @goldenhens1688, revealed the obstructive parking of the neighbour’s car, effectively blocking the entrance to his home. Given that his house is the furthest inside the neighbourhood, this completely hindered his ability to enter or exit.

Adding to the severity of the situation, he also shared a clip from his CCTV camera which showed the difficulty faced while returning home at night after a doctor’s visit. His mother, unable to walk, had to be moved from a taxi that was blocked from reaching their home, onto a wheelchair, which could barely pass through the available space.

His subsequent video, shot in daylight, underscored the gravity of the situation. Even after a visit to the doctor, moving his mother in a wheelchair back into the house was a struggle due to the neighbour’s car blocking the way. The video ended with the loud honking of a vehicle horn, causing the neighbour to hurriedly move their car reported KhaoSod.

Following the viral spread of these videos, a swarm of Internet users expressed sympathy and questioned whether the TikTok user had attempted to discuss the issue with his neighbour. In response, he revealed he had.

“For the past 30 years, their actions contradict their words. They act oblivious. This is their parking space. Anyone in Bang Kaeo who can help, I have a reward. I am pleading with the municipality.”

The parking dispute situation left many Internet users concerned, particularly about the potential for emergencies. The TikTok user admitted to being highly stressed, with the neighbour blocking the way both during the day and night. Besides, he also disclosed that his house is located in Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, and this issue has been ongoing for several decades. He lamented…

“Even a sick person has to wait to enter the house.”

