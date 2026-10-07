Aichi governor calls Thai teqball team attention seekers after food review video

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura criticised the Thai teqball team after a coach shared a video showing what he described as a small lunch portion during the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The Thai teqball team attended the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and shared updates about training, competition and the athletes’ living conditions through the Teqball Thailand Inside Facebook page.

In a video posted on September 17, the team’s coach showed viewers the lunch available to him and other team members at the competition venue. The meal included a drink, soup, stir-fried noodles, rice, boiled vegetables and dumplings.

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The coach said he could choose only one of the two vegetable options, despite wanting both. He also commented that the portion was too small.

The page later told sports fans that the team had additional food at a restaurant. It said the Thai athletes had enough food and drinks before their competitions.

The issue was raised by Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura during his press conference yesterday, October 6. Omura, who served as chairman of the Asian Games organising committee, questioned why the Thai team had posted the complaint and suggested that the video may have been intended to attract views.

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“It’s a bit harsh to complain, ‘This is all the food they have.’ I wondered if they came just to get views. I wish people like that hadn’t come,” Omura said, according to Japanese media reports.

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The organising committee had previously clarified on September 22 that the meals for teqball were not provided directly by the committee. Teqball was added to the Games programme under arrangements in which the relevant sports organisation was responsible for operational matters including accommodation and food.

The Thai teqball team had not responded to Omura’s remarks at the time of the report.

Despite the dispute, Thailand’s teqball team won all three gold medals contested in the sport at the 2026 Asian Games.

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