AIS and True reinforce identity checks for multiple SIM card owners

In response to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s directive, telecom giants AIS and True are set to tighten up measures to verify the identities of customers with multiple SIM cards. This move aims to prevent the temporary suspension of mobile numbers and protect user rights.

Varunthep Watcharaphon, Business Relations Chief at Advance Info Service PLC (AIS), stated that AIS is fully prepared to assist its customers in implementing identity verification measures. Starting from Tuesday, January 16, Advance Info Service (AIS) will send out SMS notifications to numbers subject to this identity confirmation process.

These messages will be sent from the sender AIS with no attached link. To avoid temporary service suspension, customers are advised to confirm their identities within the stipulated time.

They can do this at AIS shops, AIS Telesales, and nationwide dealers, or personally via two channels: dialling the 1612 National ID number (free of charge, following SMS steps) or through the myAIS app for prepaid system customers.

Similarly, Jakgrit Urairat, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at True Corporation PLC, announced that both True and DTAC are ready to support the government’s initiative requiring mobile phone service users of TrueMove H and DTAC networks, both postpaid and prepaid, who own six or more SIM cards, to gradually confirm their identities starting from January 16.

The company will send SMS notifications to customers who own the specified number of SIM cards to register and continue using their SIMs without interruption. Those owning 101 SIM cards and above must confirm their identities before February 14, and those owning between 6 to 100 SIM cards must do so before July 13.

Customers of True Move H can confirm their SIM card ownership at countrywide True shops or through the website https://www.true.th/re-id/true. Meanwhile, DTAC customers can do the same at nationwide DTAC service centres or via https://www.true.th/re-id/dtac, reported KhaoSod.