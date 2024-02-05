Thai teen’s tragic demise: Knife throw turns road into deadly game

A 14 year old Thai boy died in hospital after two teenagers threw a knife at him on a road in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani last Thursday, February 1.

An altercation between two groups of Thai teenagers on Khutkhaopun-Pathummarat Road was reported to Kut Khaopun Police Station at about 8pm on February 1. A 14 year old victim was injured in the knife attack and swiftly taken to a hospital by witnesses before police officers arrived.

Upon questioning two friends of the victim, the police learned that the victim and four other friends were travelling on two motorcycles when they encountered two rival teenagers on the road. The rivals brandished a knife, prompting the victim’s group to escape the scene.

They fled separately and two friends managed to escape the attack. Unfortunately, the victim and two other friends were unable to avoid the attack. The rival teenagers threw a knife at the victim’s group, striking the victim on the head.

The knife, which was about 40 to 50 centimetres, pierced his skull and caused severe damage to his brain. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The attackers, both 15 years old, surrendered themselves to police on February 2. One of them was riding a motorcycle, while the other threw the weapon at the victim. The attackers claimed that they and the victim’s group were friends before they had a conflict and split up.

The attackers said the victim was a new member of the group and was not involved in any previous conflicts. They intended to throw a knife at the motorcyclist, who was their rival, but it hit the victim instead.

The two face two charges including:

Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder. The penalty is the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

Section 371 of the Criminal Law: carrying a knife or other weapon in public places or roads without necessary reason. The penalty is imprisonment of up to 1,000 baht.