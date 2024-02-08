Thai teacher’s ex-boyfriend surrenders after holding students hostage (video)

A Thai gunman surrendered to the police after holding students and his ex-girlfriend, who is a teacher, hostage at a school in the Isaan province of Mahasarakham. Fortunately, all students and teachers emerged unharmed from the incident.

The gunman, whose identity remains undisclosed, broke into Ban Kwao Tung School in the Phayakkhaphum Phisai district of Mahasarakham province at about 1.30pm today, February 8. He fired one shot before going to the classroom where his ex-girlfriend was working.

The man then locked his girlfriend in the classroom with an unidentified number of students. Other teachers reported the matter to Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station and gradually moved the rest of the students out of the area for safety.

Police arrived at the scene and successfully persuaded the gunman to allow his girlfriend and the students to leave, aiming to resolve the situation peacefully. Despite the gunman’s initial silence, officers brought some of his family members to assist in negotiations.

Subsequently, the man released the hostages but barricaded himself in a classroom on the second floor, continuing to fire shots. Concerned that he might attempt suicide, officers remained on high alert.

Efforts to persuade and negotiate with the gunman persisted until he ultimately agreed to surrender himself to the authorities. Police confirmed the safety of all teachers and students, including the teacher who was the gunman’s girlfriend.

The motive behind the hostage situation remains unconfirmed. Channel 7 suggested that the man sought to regain his girlfriend’s attention and reconcile, while PPTV HD reported that the couple were already married but the teacher desired a divorce.

Matichon reported that the man lost his job and felt useless. The media added that he was left alone at home while his ex worked and seemed to have a better life. A dinner party with her colleagues the day before also reportedly made him feel neglected.

Follow us on :













The man is now being questioned at Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station. The real motive for his actions is expected to be confirmed soon.