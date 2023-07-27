Thai teacher accused of sex with underage student girls for better grades

Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai teacher has been accused of blackmailing female students into having sex with him in exchange for higher grades at a high school in the Isaan province of Roi Et. The teacher allegedly acknowledged he had a relationship with one of his teenage students but denied he blackmailed them into sex.

According to the Big Krian Facebook page, the teacher, identified as Thanapon, had a secret relationship with an underage 14 year old pupil. The student in question allegedly got bad grades and could not progress at school so Thanapon allegedly lured the student to his house to discuss the issue.

Thanapon’s sex-for-better grades secret was exposed last month when another female student who previously had sex with him learned about his new relationship.

The two girls fought each other at school to win the heart of the teacher. The school then intervened and questioned their motives, discovering they both had a sexual relationship with the teacher.

According to the page, the three were forced to leave the school to conceal this issue. The page also complained to the school for ignoring the issue and not taking any legal steps against the pedophile teacher.

Then, an alleged voice recording was leaked of a conversation between Thanapon and a student. In the recording, Thanapon reportedly said…

“I am a teacher. It is normal that I will draw attention from the students. When students told me that they missed me, I had to tell them the same thing. It is true that I had a relationship with a student, but I had only one student. It happened two years ago.”

The deputy director of the school, Anake, later clarified the issue for the media. He admitted that the issue did occur at the school last month. The teacher, Thanapon, had been working at the school for a year but left after the issue became public knowledge.

Anake added that the teacher resigned while the school was setting up a committee to investigate the matter. Not long after the teacher left one of the students involved also left the school. The mother of the teenager informed the school that she would move to live with her father in Udon Thani province.

Anake stated that he felt shocked that the story went viral on social media. He revealed that the teacher moved to teach at a school in the central province of Prachin Buri. He believes the story was leaked to the media to warn others about Thanapon’s past behaviour and feared he would go on repeating it.

Anake emphasised that the school was not involved in the issue and urged anyone who attempted to expose Thanapon to file an official complaint with the relevant departments.