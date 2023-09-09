Thai taxi drivers seek incentives to shift to electric vehicles

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Taxi drivers across Thailand, represented by the Thai Public Taxi Association, are petitioning the country’s transport minister for a financial incentive package to facilitate their switch to electric vehicles (EVs). Association Chairman, Sadit Jaitiang, plans to bring up this key concern during a vital meeting slated for next Friday with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The meeting is expected to address a range of issues impacting taxi drivers’ welfare.

Adopting EVs by the taxi industry would significantly lower carbon emissions and dust pollution in Thailand’s capital, according to Sadit. To incentivise this transition, the association is calling for tax reductions and subsidies, including a sizeable 300,000 baht (US$ 8,385) per unit subsidy for EVs.

Sadit expressed concern over the financial strain taxi drivers are under, following the significant loss of business during the Covid-19 pandemic. He believes the transition to EVs without the proposed incentives would pose an additional financial burden on drivers who are already struggling to recover, reported Bangkok Post.

He disclosed that approximately 20,000 taxi cabs are nearing the end of their 12-year operational lifespan and will soon require replacement. He suggested that these replacements should ideally be EVs, with an initial need for about 10,000 units.

The Thai Public Taxi Association has demonstrated a preference for 90- and 120-kilowatt models. It has also recommended that the SME Development Bank offer low-interest loans to taxi drivers for the purchase of these EVs.

Other topics that will be tabled during the meeting with the minister include the establishment of a committee to review new fare rates and a roadmap for taxi driver registration with ride-hailing apps. Sadit also revealed that although the construction of a car park for taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport was approved in 2019, the project is yet to commence. The association plans to request the installation of a roof at the taxi waiting area at the airport.