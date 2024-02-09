Thai taxi driver threatens Japanese man for refusing his service

A Thai taxi driver faces four charges for threatening a Japanese man with a knife after the foreigner refused to use his service because he would not use his meter and demanded 150 baht for a destination only 1 kilometre away.

On February 5, the Japanese victim took to his Twitter account, @ginn_taro, to share his experience with a Thai taxi driver and issued a warning to others, especially foreigners in Thailand.

“We should bear in mind that people in Thailand carry guns in public.”

The Japanese man revealed to his followers that he wanted to take a taxi from the Fortune Town mall on Ratcadaphisek Road in Bangkok to a restaurant in Soi Ratchaphisek 3, about 1 kilometre away. He approached a taxi and the driver lowered the car window to talk to him.

The foreign victim reported that he looked into the driver’s eyes and suspected that he must have taken some drugs. However, he decided to use his service and informed the taxi driver about his destination. The driver went silent and thought for a while before responding in Thai saying, “pai,” which means “go.”

The Japanese man entered the car and reiterated his destination to the driver once more. The driver quoted a fare of 150 baht, indicating he would not use the meter. Consequently, the passenger declined the service and exited the vehicle. He shut the door firmly, speculating that this action might have provoked the driver.

According to the victim, the Thai taxi driver promptly exited his vehicle and attempted to kick him, but the victim managed to evade the attack. Subsequently, the driver returned to his car and approached the Japanese man again, this time brandishing a knife. The victim fled, prompting the driver to retreat to his vehicle and drive away.

Taxi driver arrested

The Japanese man said he had to run away to save his life but managed to capture a picture of the driver and his car. He said he was not injured in the incident and had reported the matter to the Thai police. The Japanese victim also issued a warning to others at the end of his post.

“Avoid getting into the car if you find that the taxi drivers look dangerous. Try not to provoke the driver as well. We should bear in mind that people in Thailand carry guns in public. I should bear that in mind too. Everyone, please be careful.”

Huay Kwang Police Station Superintendent Prasobchok Iampinit reported yesterday, February 8, that the Thai girlfriend of the Japanese man reported the issue at his police station at about 9pm on the incident day.

Police contacted the woman and urged the Japanese victim to file a complaint by himself. Police later questioned him that evening.

The 72 year old taxi driver claimed that the Japanese passenger closed his car door too hard making him angry. He insisted that he did not take any drugs or drink alcohol on the incident day but admitted to having anger management issues.

The taxi driver faces four charges, including attempting physical assault, causing fear, carrying a knife in a public place without necessary, and overcharging passengers.

The North Bangkok District Court issued penalties on February 7, imposing a month in prison and a 3,000 baht fine for physical assault and carrying a gun charges. The court will submit documents to the Land Transport Department for the suspension of his public transport driving license due to overcharging.