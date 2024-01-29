Thai taxi driver seeks justice after brutal axe attack and car theft (video)

Photo via SiamRath

A local taxi driver sought justice after a Thai man posing as a passenger attacked him with an axe before stealing his car. The taxi driver said he was seriously injured but the police gave the attacker a lenient sentence.

The taxi driver, 51 year old Chinnaphat Chokchana, urged non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to help him seek justice. Chinnaphat recounted the brutal attack, by the 24 year old Thai man named Sarawut on Wednesday, January 24, to the organisation and news agencies at a press conference yesterday, January 28.

Chinnaphat reported that Sarawut got into his car, a yellow Toyota Corolla taxi, at about 8.30pm that day in Soit Nuan Chan 16 in the Bueng Kum district of Bangkok. Sarawut said he wanted to go to Soi Lamsai in the Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya province.

Chinnaphat said he drove along the motorway leading to Ayutthaya province and asked Sarawut to pay the toll. Sarawut asked Chinnaphat to pay and promised he would reimburse him after he paid the fare.

Upon arrival at the destination, Chinnaphat informed Sarawut of the fare and the toll fee, which was 511 baht. Sarawut chose to pay using a QR code but paid only 0.57 baht. Sarawut told the driver he had a mobile banking malfunction and tried using the QR code again. The second time, Sarawut paid only 1.50 baht.

Sarawut then urged Chinnaphat to continue his journey to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash. As Chinnaphat parked outside a convenience store with an ATM, he was suddenly attacked. He turned to find Sarawut sitting in the back seat with an axe in his hand.

Chinnaphat said he did not feel any pain at the time but added he was numb and confused. Sarawut struck him again in the neck as he unbuckled his seat belt and tried to get out of the car. Sarawut swung the axe repeatedly at Chinnaphat until he got out of the car.

Chinnaphat said he sought assistance from a motorcycle taxi rider in the area while Sarawut fled from the scene in his taxi. He received 20 stitches for deep wounds on his head, neck and arm.

According to Chinnaphat, Phrainracha Police Station in Ayutthaya province found his car on the Kanchanaphisek Road and later managed to arrest Sarawut. What prompted Chinnaphat to seek justice was the assailant’s light sentence.

Sarawut was charged with physically assaulting another person. He faced imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both under Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

Chinnaphat claimed that the attack posed a threat to his life. He expressed frustration, stating that the police had not questioned him and had unjustly charged him.

Additionally, Chinnaphat’s niece, Natreeya Chokchana, accused officers at the Phrainracha Police Station of disrespecting her. Natreeya recounted visiting the station to inquire about the case and requesting information on the attacker’s identity. However, she was informed by the police that she lacked the legal right to access such details.

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, the founder of Samai Survive, chimed in, revealing that he and his team had uncovered Sarawut’s prior charge for arson in an Ayutthaya apartment.

Ekkaphop added that he would submit Chinnaphat’s complaint to the Ministry of Justice and relevant departments to bring Sarawut to justice and demand proper legal punishment.