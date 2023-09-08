Sub-merging optimism: Thai’s submarine engine deal with Germany and China
The Thai government is hopeful of a renewed agreement with Germany and China, centring around the engine for a new submarine under construction in China. Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang conveyed his confidence in a mutually beneficial deal between the three nations. The discourse involves the potential installation of a German-made engine in the Chinese manufactured submarine, as initially stipulated by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).
The expected delivery of the S26T Yuan-class submarine to Thailand, originally scheduled for this month, has experienced delays due to the pandemic. Now, the delivery is set for next April.
Under a G2G agreement, the China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) is tasked with the construction of the submarine. After Germany declined to sell its MTU 396 diesel engine to China, citing its classification as a military defence item, the CSOC proposed the use of a CHD620 engine instead.
In the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, when queried if the submarine situation could be resolved, Sutin was optimistic.
“Possibly. Anyway, I believe Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin already has a solution in mind.”
Regarding the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar, the new Defence Minister, who is the first non-prime ministerial civilian to take on the role, disclosed plans to assemble a team. This group will consider strategies to address the issue, drawing upon advice from officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, before making a formal decision on Thailand’s response.
Sutin also expressed his desire to further bolster the country’s defence industry. He plans to encourage collaboration between the military and scientific and technological researchers through a formal committee, which will be established in the near future, reported Bangkok Post.
Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Chon Buri in the Sattahip district, a naval training exercise named Blue Strike 2023 is in full swing. This bilateral exercise between the naval forces of Thailand and China is a seven-day event, which started on Sunday, September 3 and is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, September 10. Read more about the story HERE.
