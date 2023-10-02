Thai students shoot for the stars, clinch triple gold at Astronomy Olympiad in Greece

Photo by Chanuwat srithong on Unsplash.

Thai students shone brightly at the second International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2023, bringing home three coveted gold medals. The event, which ran from September 24 to 30, took place in Volos, Greece, and saw high school students from around the globe vie for honours in these challenging scientific disciplines.

Apiwit Channarong and Chayapol Nontasut, both studying at Suankularb Wittayalai School in Bangkok, not only clinched gold medals but also received the prestigious Absolute Winner awards for achieving the highest scores in the competition.

Nanthorn Kitpadung, a student at Deebuk Phangnga Wittayayon School in Phang Nga, also came home with a gold medal, adding to Thailand’s haul.

Silver medals were also earned by Thai students. Nattanan Jenyongsak from Saengthong Vitthaya School in Songkhla and Piti Thamkowit from Patumwan Demonstration School in Bangkok returned home with silver medals to their names.

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob lauded the students’ achievements on Sunday, extending his congratulations to the young scholars. The students’ success at this international event not only exemplifies thual talent and dedication but also reflects the quality of science education in Thailand, reports Bangkok Post.

“The achievement of these students is not just a personal victory, but a testament to the strength of our education system and the bright future of scientific discovery in Thailand.”

This success at the IOAA-Jr 2023 marks a significant milestone for Thailand’s commitment to cultivating a robust scientific community and fostering the next generation of Thai scientists.

Follow us on :













In related news, in a school in Isaan, Thai students organised a birthday surprise for their black teacher. This act shatters the stereotype that Thai students are mostly racist. It is also a heartwarming sight to see Thai student’s respect and adoration for their teacher. Read HERE to know more!

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.