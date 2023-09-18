Thai students rally to care for teacher’s child in heartwarming TikTok video

Still image showing the students taking care of the Teacher's child. Photo taken from aungzalalala's TikTok video

A heartwarming scene unfolded in a Thai school when a teacher’s young child was cared for by third-year students. The teacher, who had to bring her child to school due to her mother’s illness, was touched by the students’ collective effort.

The event was captured on video by the teacher, known as @aungzalalala on TikTok, and quickly gained over a million views. The video showed the students of Kantawich School in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province, taking turns to care for the teacher’s child, who was seen sleeping in a cot at the back of the classroom.

One student was seen rocking the cot, while another rushed to prepare milk for the toddler. The entire classroom was silent, not wanting to wake up the sleeping child. When the child woke up, the students took turns playing with him.

The video quickly went viral, drawing a multitude of comments praising the Year 9 students for their collective effort in caring for their teacher’s child.

The teacher later revealed that she had to bring her child to school as her mother was ill and there was no one else to take care of the child. The students in her class willingly shared the responsibility of looking after the child, from rocking the cot to preparing milk.

She expressed gratitude towards her school for understanding her situation and allowing her to bring her child to school. The unique incident highlighted the empathy and kindness of the students, capturing the hearts of netizens.

