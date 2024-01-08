Saowapa Vocational College freezes the competition with top prize in Harbin snow sculpture showdown

Photo courtesy of อีทีวีแม็ค เวทีสาธารณะเพื่อการศึกษา (Facebook)

Three Thai vocational student teams took part in the international snow sculpture competition in Harbin, China, with Saowapa Vocational College scooping first prize. Teams from Saraburi and Surat Thani Vocational Colleges both secured third place.

Prapat Ratanarun, Deputy Secretary of the Vocational Education Commission, revealed that the Office of the Vocational Education Commission (OVEC) sent three vocational student teams to participate in the international snow sculpture competition held from January 4 to 7. The event was sponsored and hosted by Harbin Engineering University (HEU) and the China-Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China.

The Saowapa Vocational College team, composed of students Aongsa Yutthasa-aat, Kawin Sataphak, Sudakarn Jadkaew, and Natthawut Saengphu, and led by teacher Sorachai Chanasuk, won first prize. Their winning sculpture, Tuk Tuk on Tour, featured a tuk tuk (a traditional Thai vehicle) as the central medium, carrying various characters related to Thai culture and traditions. The aim was to showcase Thai art in a contemporary format to the world.

The Saraburi and Surat Thani Vocational College teams claimed third place. The Saraburi team consisted of students Ratchadaphon Srisuk, Wannuwat Sopaphong, Asirawan Takrudkaew, and Pattharaphum Jearnimit, with teacher Boonrit Uttanan as their team leader.

Their piece, World of Peace, used the snow sculpture medium to communicate the importance and renunciation of violence and to jointly create peace. The idea of a beautiful life culture was symbolically represented through the story of a white dove hugging a rose within its wings.

The Surat Thani team, comprising students Seira Suwannatri, Veerachat Pheukadech, Sirawit Phunbun, and Wayu Meeboon, was led by teacher Pruttiphong Wongwan. Their piece, Man and Nature, highlighted the impact of human technological advancements on the natural environment.

The work represented the double-edged sword of these advancements, which while convenient, can have devastating impacts on the environment.

The international snow sculpture competition allowed Thai vocational students to demonstrate their skills to both Thai and international audiences. It also provided an opportunity for them to apply their knowledge and professional skills in a real-world setting, which will be beneficial for their future careers.

Over the years, Thai vocational students have consistently won top spots, bringing recognition and pride to the Vocational Education Commission and Thailand.

The teams are scheduled to return to Thailand on January 8, with flight CA 979, expected to arrive in the early hours of January 9, reported Sanook.

In 2018, Thai students from Ubon Ratchathani Vocational College clinched top honours at China’s Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival with a Hindu-Buddhist mythology-themed masterpiece.