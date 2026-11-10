Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

A first-year Thai cybersecurity student at Khon Kaen University received a letter of recognition from NASA after identifying and responsibly reporting a security vulnerability in the US space agency’s information systems.

Khon Kaen University announced that Thanaphon Butsrisicha, a student in the Cybersecurity programme at its College of Computing, had received an official letter of appreciation dated November 5, 2026. He is also known online by the alias nullbyt3z.

According to the university, NASA recognised Thanaphon’s contribution to maintaining the integrity and availability of its space information systems.

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Thanaphon identified a Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability, a type of security weakness that can allow malicious code to be inserted into web pages. He reported the issue through NASA’s Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP).

The university’s College of Computing described his approach as responsible disclosure, a standard practice in cybersecurity that involves reporting vulnerabilities directly to the system owner in accordance with established procedures.

The practice allows organisations to investigate and address security weaknesses before details are made public, without researchers exploiting the vulnerabilities.

Thanaphon said he was proud to receive the recognition. He explained that he had spent more than a month examining and analysing the system to ensure his report accurately described the vulnerability and did not duplicate findings submitted by other researchers.

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Assistant Professor Dr Phet Imthongkham, chairman of the university’s Cybersecurity programme, said the achievement demonstrated Thanaphon’s technical ability and professional ethics.

He added that professional integrity was an important principle in developing qualified graduates. The student’s ability to apply classroom knowledge to a global organisation also highlighted the value of practical learning, he said.

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