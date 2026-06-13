17 year old student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17 year old high school student in Sawang Arom District, Uthai Thani Province. The arrest was made on June 12 after a tip-off from a local resident led the village head to the suspect’s location near a public canal.

The victim, identified only as A (a pseudonym), was a final-year student who had left home on her motorcycle headed for school when she was attacked. The incident took place on the Boi Yang-Nong Takien Road in Boi Yang Subdistrict, approximately 500 metres from her home.

Her father heard her cries from the road and rode to the scene, where he found her in a wooded area. The attacker had already fled across the road. The father rushed her to the Boi Yang Health Centre, but her injuries were severe. The Uthai Thani rescue team from the Sawang Arom unit was called, and she later died at Sawang Arom Hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Songchak Praphatsorn, the deputy superintendent of Sawang Arom Police Station, mobilised over 50 personnel, including local defence volunteers and village leaders, to search the forested area where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

The suspect was apprehended at around 6.40pm. The village head of Pong Keng, Moo 15, assisted by local volunteers, made the arrest after receiving a tip-off. Preliminary questioning revealed the suspect had returned home to change clothes and told his aunt he had stabbed the student. He claimed the attack was a momentary lapse in judgement and was not intended to be fatal, reported KhaoSod.