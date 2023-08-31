Thai store owner demands 102 million baht in trade mark dispute over #Pangcha

Image via Sanook

A recent trade mark dispute involving the trending hashtag #Pangcha has drawn nationwide attention. The dispute arose when a popular store sued smaller retailers for using the name Pangcha, claiming it violated their trade mark and demanding 102 million baht in damages.

In response to the controversy, Kanchai disclosed during an afternoon talk show that Pangcha originated his establishment, Ice Monster. He claimed to be the first in Thailand to introduce this type of finely shaved ice, having acquired the rights from the Philippines under the name Ice Monster.

Just three months after opening, Kanchai’s Ice Monster faced legal action from another establishment, Monster Ice Cream. The latter had registered the English word Monster and prohibiteaboutelation to selling shaved ice, ice cream and beverages. The resemblance between the two logos led the aggrieved party to claim substantial damages and demand the disposal of all their cups.

Consequently, Kanchai decided to purchase the rights to the word Monster and allowed everyone to use it freely. He clarified that he was not grandstanding, but believed certain matters needed to be resolved.

The Ice Monster franchise, first launched in Thailand in 2006, was renowned as the pioneer of finely shaved ice in the country. The novelty lay in the exceptionally fine ice, similar to snowflakes, topped with seasonal fruits and served with a proprietary syrup acquired from the Philippines. Later, Kanchai was removed from his partnership without notice, resulting in a major lawsuit.

However, netizens unanimously expressed their desire for Kanchai to bring back Ice Monster.

