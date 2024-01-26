Thai star Kong Huayrai becomes ‘rich father’ to boy in need

Photo courtesy of ก้อง ห้วยไร่ อีหลีหนิ่หล่ะ (Facebook)

In 2022, the Thai singer Kong Huayrai encountered a fourth-grade boy, Tle, selling garlands barefoot at an intersection in Khon Kaen province to support his sick grandmother and younger sister after their mother’s sudden departure.

Recognising Kong as a celebrity, Tle was thrilled when the singer bought all his garlands and told him to go home and rest. Later, Kong surprised Tle with a new pair of shoes and a scooter, fulfilling a promise he had made.

Recently, Kong updated Tle’s situation on social media.

“I haven’t updated about Tle for a long time. Now, I asked him to stop selling garlands and focus on his studies. As for the money, his father is rich, end of update.”

Kong clarified in the comments that Tle is still living with his grandmother, and that when he referred to Tle’s rich father, he was talking about himself, implying his support for the boy. Many people reported they hadn’t seen Tle at the intersection for a while, and Kong’s fans praised his compassion and generosity, as well as Tle’s endearing personality, happy for the boy’s newfound opportunities, reported Sanook.

Kong’s act of kindness towards Tle highlights the positive impact that individuals can have on one another’s lives. By assisting the young boy, Kong not only helped alleviate his immediate financial burdens but also gave him the chance to prioritise his education and a hopeful future.

The story, which has touched the hearts of many, serves as a reminder of the importance of community support and the difference that personal involvement can make in someone’s life.

Kong’s intervention at a critical moment for Tle exemplifies the role that public figures can play beyond their professional sphere. His willingness to mentor and support the boy reflects a commitment to using one’s influence for the greater good. As Tle’s story continues to unfold, it is clear that Kong’s generosity has been transformative, offering a narrative of hope and the power of kindness that resonates with many.

In related news, famous Thai singer Jenny compassionately interacted with an elder delivery rider, offering a generous tip and sharing stories. The heartwarming encounter garnered widespread praise online.