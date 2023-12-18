Thai soldier kills ex-wife and commits suicide, leaving young children orphaned

Photo via Thai Post

A Thai soldier killed his ex-wife and committed suicide at a house in the northern province of Phitsanuloak yesterday, December 17, after they divorced three months ago due to jealousy.

Mueang Phitsanuloak Police Station received a report of the deaths around 6pm yesterday and visited the scene to investigate. The lifeless body of a 34 year old Thai woman named Chonticha Chuenwanta was found outside the house, and the body of her ex-husband, 30 year old Sergeant Major First Class Akkapong Mancharoen was found nearby.

Chonticha was the director of the Baan Laem sub-district hospital. She had four bullet wounds to her chin, head, chest and back. Akkapong was a soldier serving in the 3rd Ary My Region. He had a gunshot wound to the head and a 9mm Glock and five bullet casings were found near his body.

Akkapong’s mother, 48 year old Aungkana Imwittaya, revealed to officers that her son and Chonticha had been together since they were students and had married 15 years ago. They shared two children a 14 year old girl and four year old boy. The two children were not at home when the shooting took place.

Aungkana said that the couple often fought because they were jealous that Chonticha was a beautiful woman. The jealousy led to their divorce about two or three months ago, but they were not completely separated. Chonticha often came to Akkapong’s house to look after her children.

According to other neighbours, they heard the couple arguing inside the house before they heard a series of gunshots. They told Aungkana about the shooting and Aungkana was the first person to find the bodies of the two.

Aungkana said she felt sorry for her grandchildren, who had been orphaned and was shocked to have lost both her son and former daughter-in-law.

The bodies were taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for autopsy and later returned to the two families for funeral ceremonies.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.