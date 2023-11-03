Thai soldier cheats on his wife and leaves her to pay his debts

A Thai woman exposed her soldier ex-husband to the public, accusing him of cheating on her and leaving her burdened with his substantial debts to pay off

The woman named Pu revealed her family’s ordeal with Channel 3 on November 2, where she detailed their history. She revealed that they wed in 2007 while he was serving as a conscripted soldier, and they subsequently had a child. Following his conscription period, he received a military job offer, contingent on a 300,000 baht payment to secure the position.”

Pu said she supported him by pawning their car for 200,000 baht and borrowing another 100,000 baht from a credit card. He became a soldier and moved into a welfare accommodation within the premises. She wanted to move in with him but he refused, saying the place was not ready.

Shortly thereafter, Pu received a disconcerting phone call from a woman who claimed to be her husband’s spouse. She was taken aback and unsure of her next steps. Her husband had grown distant and ceased providing her with the usual monthly financial support.

In pursuit of justice, Pu decided to visit the military compound. The authorities issued an official document mandating that the soldier would transfer 2,000 baht per month to Pu and their child. Although she did not pursue a divorce, she chose not to contact him for two years, allowing him to continue his relationship with his lover.

After this two-year hiatus, the soldier reached out to Pu in an attempt to reconcile, despite still being involved with his mistress. He frequently sought financial assistance, borrowing sums ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 baht, citing outstanding debts as the reason.

Getting divorced and remarried

The soldier later told Pu that his financial problem meant that he would be punished by the military. He did not want Pu and the child to be involved in the problem and suggested that Pu divorce him. Pu said she agreed.

Pu learned that the soldier had already broken up with the lover but he rarely responded to her messages and eventually broke up with her. She disagreed and asked him to pay compensation for her child. The soldier told her to sue him if he wanted the money.

Two days after the conflict, Pu found pictures on social media showing the soldier married to another woman.

Pu said she wanted him to be punished for adultery under military rules because she and the child were suffering for what he had done. She had to repay a debt of 300,000 baht and was not earning enough for her child.

Pu said she only had 2,000 baht left after paying her debts and expenses, and could only pay 300 baht a week for her child. Her child had never complained about his fate.

Bribery investigation

The soldier’s superior came forward to settle the matter. From now on, the 5,000 baht would be withdrawn from the soldier’s bank account every month and transferred to the child’s bank account.

The military would further investigate the 300,000 baht that the soldier had paid for his position.

