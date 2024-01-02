Thai Smile takes its final flight: Farewell fiesta signals merger with Thai Airways

Photo via MGR Online

Thai Smile Airways threw a farewell party with passengers on the airline’s last flight before saying goodbye on December 31 and merging with Thai Airways (THAI).

THAI embarked on a business rehabilitation plan in October of 2021, granting the airline a five-year timeline to enhance its operations. The company underwent significant changes, including restructuring its business, downsizing its workforce, implementing cost-cutting measures, and striving to boost revenue.

As part of the bankruptcy rehabilitation strategy, the airline adopted innovative approaches, such as selling aircraft seats as souvenirs and repurposing some seats for its Royal Orchid Dining Experience restaurant to captivate the interest of food enthusiasts. Additionally, THAI ventured into selling its signature fried dough known as Pa Tong Go, among other initiatives.

The end of Thai Smile Airways was announced in February of last year, constituting a facet of the business restructuring plan orchestrated by the primary stakeholder, THAI. Thai Smile Airways is slated for integration into THAI, consolidating its fleet of 20 aircraft and a workforce of 800 employees. The consolidation process is anticipated to conclude by the end of January.

Thai Smile Airways held a “One THAI One Fly” activity on December 31 as a farewell after 11 years of service. The last flights on the day included round trips from Bangkok to Krabi, Bangkok to Khon Kaen, Bangkok to Chiang Rai, and Bangkok to Had Yai.

The airline’s senior management team boarded some of the flights and spoke to passengers while others waited to greet passengers at each airport. Passengers on the airline’s last flights were also given special desserts such as orange cake, fruit cake, mango cheesecake, and banana almond cake.

The airline advised passengers still holding Thai Smile Airways tickets to contact the THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111 or contact@thaiairways.com to change their tickets and travel plans after the changeover.

THAI is now reintroducing nine domestic flights after the closure including the routes from Bangkok to Krabi, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Narathiwas, Chaing Mai, Chaing Rai, Haad Yai, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

