Thai singer accused of cheating and forcing woman to have abortion

A Thai woman accused a famous Thai singer known as O of cheating on her and forcing her to have an abortion.

Fah told Channel 3 that she met the singer while she was dining in a restaurant. The singer asked a waitress for her contact details and later started flirting with her on the phone. She liked the singer and they continued to chat on the phone and social media.

She later found out that the singer already had a girlfriend who was also a well-known singer. She immediately questioned O about their relationship and the singer told her that he just wanted to spend time with someone who understood him, unlike his girlfriend.

Fah said she tried to end the relationship but the singer asked her to stay. He later broke up with his singer girlfriend and made Fah more confident in their relationship by taking her to meet his family members and colleagues.

Fah said they dated and travelled to different places together. He introduced her to others as his special person, but never called her his girlfriend or gave her a clear status.

During this time, rumours were rife on social media that O was dating another singer. Fah questioned him and he insisted that there was nothing between him and the singer. Everything on the news and social media was just to get the attention of her fans.

Abortion blues

Fah said there was another rumour that the singer was seeing another woman and Fah was pregnant at the time. She was upset and told the Thai singer but his response disappointed her.

“You are no longer my happiness. Go have an abortion.”

Fah said the singer took her to an illegal abortion clinic and paid for to have the foetus destroyed. Fah added that she is suffering from the side effects of the abortion. Blood flowed from her vagina, so she sent him a picture of the blood on the bathroom floor and asked the singer for compassion. His reply wasn’t very reassuring.

“It was lucky you were in the toilet. Drink lots of water. You lost a lot of blood.”

After this response, the singer blocked Fah from contacting him on all channels. Fah said she was disappointed that the man did not even care about what she was going through because of him.

Fah said she decided to go public with the matter to take revenge for what he had done to her and also to prevent this singer from doing the same to other women.

The identity of the singer has not been revealed, but Thai netizens speculated that the singer is Suppanat “Off” Chalermchaijaroenkit.

The Bangkok Insight announced that reporters had contacted Off’s manager about the matter, but the manager said Off was now travelling with his family in Europe and she did not know when he would return to Thailand.

