Thai senator sparks outrage for disrespecting protected moss in Iceland and facing public rebuke

A video that went viral on social media depicted a Thai gentleman displaying rather impolite behaviour towards a woman bearing a striking resemblance to Senator Dr Porntip Rojanasunan, during her overseas travels.

This gentleman employed a series of unkind words in both the Thai and English languages, thereby eliciting a broad spectrum of criticism on various social media platforms.

Opinions on the incident diverged, with some netizens supporting the man’s actions, while others raised questions about Dr Porntip’s absence from the Senate meeting, as well as the participation of other Members of Parliament in the same trip.

Adding a layer of intrigue to this unfolding controversy, Dr Porntip was also spotted reclining upon the moss in an Icelandic lava field, an area meticulously safeguarded for its ecological sensitivity. This particular act drew sharp reproach from a multitude of netizens, given the fragile nature of moss and the considerable time it takes to regenerate.

In response to this wave of disapproval, Dr Porntip promptly removed the photograph from her social media presence.

Recently, Dr Porntip has returned to her homeland of Thailand from Iceland. The Thai Senator took to her Facebook page to address the various incidents, expressing her perspective that the restaurant altercation in Iceland served as a test of her moral fortitude.

“The moment he vented his disdain towards me, even pointing and uttering curses, I felt a sense of detachment and contemplated his past and future.”

She extended gratitude to all those who offered encouragement and advice but firmly stated her preference for resolving these issues through ethical principles rather than resorting to legal avenues.

Regarding the incident within the lava field, the Thai Senator humbly acknowledged her lapse in judgment for not thoroughly acquainting herself with the local regulations, reported Sanook.

“In the vicinity where I took those photographs, there were no explicit signs, hence my failure to adhere to the established rules. I wish to acknowledge my misstep, and as soon as I became aware of it, I promptly rectified the situation.

“I removed the content before my return, although it regrettably did not occur swiftly enough to prevent those with grievances against me from exacerbating the matter. Once again, I extend my thanks.”

